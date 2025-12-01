Why Raccoons May Be Washington’s Next Unusual House Pet
Every time you start scrolling on social media, another cute video of a raccoon will fly across your screen. Maybe my algorithm is hijacked by the furry bandits like it was my garbage outside in the trash can, or is it that Raccoons are becoming a more popular pet in Washington?
Who is Domesticating Who?
According to a recent report by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), raccoons are changing and adapting to being around humans.
Highlighted in a Springer Nature article from the Frontiers in Zoology journal, raccoons are appearing to get… cuter.
Shorter snouts, fur color changes, smaller skull, changes in temperaments (like being afraid of humans), plus with the access to food in our garbage, the raccoons are adjusting to us, and in response, we’re adjusting to them.
Will Raccoons Be The Next Pet Choice In Washington?
I’m a dog person; they are my pets of choice. I have owned three cats, though. One cat was because of a relationship, one I rescued because she was born in a woodpile in December, was the runt of the litter, and was abandoned by the mom. And the other one chose me, and might as well have been a raccoon.
READ MORE: Remember When That Washington Woman Was Trapped By Over 100 Raccoons?
Shadow (the cat who chose me) lived in my garage, was a heck of a mouser, and yet got into the garbage from time to time. I grew to care for Shadow, so it’s not that far of a stretch to think that one day I may have a raccoon as a pet. If that’s the case, I’ll probably name him Rocket… for reasons.
What about you? Would you have a raccoon as a pet? Why or why not? Tap the App and let us know.
WOW: 19 Exotic-Looking Animals Surprisingly Found in America
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: The Funniest Animal Photos of 2024
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz