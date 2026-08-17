How well do you know Washington state? Like our state bird? Our state flower? What about our state gemstone? Take our quiz below, and who knows, you just might learn something about the Evergreen state.

Oregon Made Me Mad!

Many years ago, I heard that Oregon had adopted Bigfoot (also known as Sasquatch) as its state’s official cryptid (since they have the American Beaver as their official animal).

Troy Spoelma via Unsplash bigfoot statue

To be frank, I was quite pissed when I heard this. Especially for my love of the paranormal and for Washington, for an animal (I believe Sasquatch is real) to be adopted by a state that has a city called Boring, and prides itself on being weird, I was quite upset.

Luckily, that did NOT happen.



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According to the Oregon Encyclopedia, the state has never designated Bigfoot as an official state symbol, but give them credit where it’s due: they do have the only Bigfoot Trap in existence. That was built in 1974 and is located in the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

California Got On My Nerves Too

While I’m at it, keep fishing in California! In February of 2025, California was looking at making Bigfoot its official state cryptid. It didn’t happen.

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As of right now, Bigfoot is still fair game as a state symbol (but not fair game for hunting in some counties). Get on that, Washington!



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Now that you know a little bit about all of my knowledge of our State Cryptid… or lack thereof, i.e., Bigfoot, do you know these other State Symbols? Keep scrolling and find out. When you’re done, Tap the App and let us know how you did.

READ MORE: Possible Bigfoot Spotted in Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Washington