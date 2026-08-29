I know I’m obsessed with what we’re seeing, but am I alone in my obsession? Where do Washington and Oregon stand compared to the rest of the United States when it comes to our alien obsessions? We’ll compare and contrast below.

Close Encounters Getting Closer?

With the new Steven Spielberg film about extra-terrestrials, ‘Disclosure Day’ being released, and the another batch of UAP (or UFO for those of us who still prefer the Unidentified Flying Objects terminology) videos dropping from the government. It seems like we’re closer and closer than ever before to actually getting answers about whether we’re alone in the Universe or not, and if we’re being visited.

Michael Herren via Unsplash gas station sign with a UFO on it.

My UFO Experience

I’ve written about it in the past (you can read a full breakdown here), but in short, I was driving for a medical lab and in Sunnyside heading towards Yakima. I pulled into a medical facility for one of my routine stops, and I spotted something white and weird.

I got some video and watched it until it faded away.

Was it something not of this planet or time? No clue. Was it weird? Yep. Was it a UFO? It was unidentified, it was in the air, so flying, it was an object. So yeah, it was a UFO.

I’ve been obsessed for many years, and I know I’m not alone.

How Obsessed with UFOs Are We In The Pacific Northwest

According to Bookies.com, they tracked trends and searches and have narrowed it down to which states keep their eyes to the skies more often than others.

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Washington and Oregon actually tied for the 13th most obsessed states when it comes to believing. Averaging out Google Trends with Aliens, ET Life, and UFOs. Considering the history that we’ve had with the UFO phenomenon (did you know the term ‘Flying Saucer’ was actually coined in Washington State), I expected us to be higher.



Giphy.com

Maybe not the top spot, which Alaska nabbed. That kind of makes sense; it’s darker there, colder, and people are just looking for something to distract them. Might as well be aliens!

Are you a believer? Tap the App and let us know, and maybe even share your experience with us.