Who and what industry keeps the world spinning? Careerminds.com conducted a survey in which 3,000 people were asked which professions were most valued throughout the country. You might be surprised to find out which workers were voted #1 in Washington State.

It is neat to see how politicians, celebrities, & sports stars didn’t make the list (even postal workers ranked in the top 10), even though judging by what you see and hear, you’d think they were the ones who personally kept everything from collapsing.

They’re there to help, to guide, to inspire. Not just one child at a time, but a classroom full: Teachers! Teachers for the win!

Teachers are voted as Washington’s #1 most valued workers! The hidden heroes, if you will and is that a surprise to anyone?

A good teacher not only educates but helps create an individual. Sure, there are a few bad ones out there, as there are in any group of people or careers, but a vast majority are great, doing their best, and working their butts off!

Who has not had a teacher that stands out in their life? I’m fortunate to have many.

Attending Naches, Washington school district, I had many teachers who helped and guided me along my way: Mrs. Rennie, Mr. Stauffer, Mr. Graham, Mrs. Marples, Mr. Freisz, Mr. Jennings, Mr. Miller, Mrs. Gentry, Mrs. Whitman (to name a few) and in higher learning, Mr. Beckstead and Mr. Broom.



Take a look at the full list and breakdown of the survey. Teachers were hands down #1, followed by caregivers at #2, and Nurses at #3.

Do you agree with Careerminds.com findings? Tap the App and let us know which group of professionals are the real hidden heroes of Washington.

