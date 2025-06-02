A Quincy man is dead after a housefire Sunday night.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says the Grant County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the fire from approximately 11 p.m. Sunday in the 17000 block of Road 5-Northwest. Firefighters discovered the house fully engulfed when they arrived.

After crews knocked down the blaze, authorities recovered the body of 72-year-old Darrwin Kunish from inside a bedroom.

Coroner Craig Morrison's staff will conduct an autopsy.