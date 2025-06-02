A Moses Lake man is in jail after assaulting his domestic partner and firing a round from a handgun into his home's deck.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to the call from a woman around 1:15 a.m. today in the 6200 block of Mae Valley Road. Moses Lake Police Department officers assisted to surround the home.

After hours of negotiations, police used flashbangs outside the house and threw tear gas into the house. 35-year-old Torrey branden surrendered and authorities took him into custody at approximately 5 a.m.

Deputies took Branden to the Grant County Jail on suspictions of assault domestic violence, resisting arrest, posession of a stolen firearm, and reckless endangerment.