Weird laws in Washington. There are a lot of them, but I’m pretty sure we’ve narrowed down the strangest to these 11, which you can check out below. If you know of one that we missed, please Tap the App and share your legal knowledge.

Breaking The Law in Washington

How many laws do you break in a single day? Probably at least one every single day, without even knowing it. And then there are the ones that you totally know you’ve broken.

Today, to the best of my knowledge, I’ve broken two laws.

I crossed the street and exited the crosswalk before I got to the sidewalk, so technically that was jaywalking.

While I was driving, I was in the middle of the intersection when it turned red. I wasn’t speeding, but I was going too fast that I wouldn’t have been able to stop before the intersection, so I went through it while it was Yellow, and the light changed before I was entirely through the intersection.

At least those laws make sense. They are here to keep us safe and protect property. But then you have the weird ones that make NO sense at all.

Maybe at the time they were created, but probably not (in my opinion). Take a look at this list.

Washington's Weird Laws: 11 Regulations We Can't Believe Exist Of all the crazy gin joints in the Pacific Northwest, Washington state is by far the strangest! Laws in the Evergreen State are so weird, it's hard to believe they're real.

How many new Washington laws will be made in the New Year? Only time will tell. Which of these laws makes you ‘scratch your head’ the most? Or do you know any laws that we should add to this list? Tap the App and let us know.

