Pet food from Washington State has been blamed for giving two cats in Oregon the bird flu. KOIN News reports the pet food was eaten raw by the cats. The pet food was made by a processor in Olympia, Washington.

I feel so awful for the two families that lost their pet kitties who got bird flu poisoning. (The cats were both separately euthanized to be put out of their misery humanely.)

Which cat food brand in Washington State was linked to bird flu?

If you feed your cat(s) Wild Coast Raw pet food, check the lot number and expiration dates to make sure you don't have any in your home. If you purchased it in a pet food store or online from stores like Mud Bay, or Chewy, see if there is a December 2025 expiration date on it.

Wild Coast Raw says that it is important to prevent pets from getting exposed to bird flu, ensure that your pet does not eat raw, uncooked poultry. Also, make sure your pet's food is cooked at least 160 degrees Fahrenheit (71.1°C 🌡️).

Consult your local vet if you suspect your pet might have bird flu and be sure to always wash your hands with soap after handling any raw foods. (I always pour some bleach on my hands, too, for a little razzle-dazzle!)

Lot Numbers: #22660 & #22664

