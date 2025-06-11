7 bucket list things to do in Mercer Island, WA this summer

The weather is getting pretty and that means it's time for a car tune up, spring cleaning around the house, and a chance to sit down and make your summer road trip travel plans.

Here is one place to put on your summer bucket list: Mercer Island.

How do you get to Mercer Island?

Mercer Island is the indigenous home of the Duwamish Peoples (dxʷdəwʔabš), one of the 29 recognized tribes in Washington State.

Lucky for you, a day trip to Mercer Island is a highway road trip away. Take the I-90 and get off at the Mercer Island Exit (7A and 7B). The reason I know the specific numbers of the exits is because I used to always stop at the Mercer Island exit to gas up my car on the way home from a trip to Seattle.

You can also ride Sound Transit buses to the island. Once you arrive, you can catch the local Mercer Island community shuttle public bus to get around.

Things to Do in Mercer Island

Why would you want to take a day trip to Mercer Island? Because why not! It's home to several famous people we love, like Darby Stanchfield (Scandal) and Joel McHale.

Mercer Island was once voted among the top 50 suburbs in America.

Actress Danby Stanchfield was born in Alaska, but her family moved to Mercer Island, WA, when she was a child.

