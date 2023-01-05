Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel

🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.

Now you don’t have to imagine anymore how much it would cost for an apartment that overlooks the Seattle Ferris wheel; we found this amazing $9M apartment for sale on Sotheby’s.

🎶moving on up...to a deluxe apartment in the sky...🎶



via GIPHY

A Seattle Apartment With Amazing Amenities and Provisions

This amazing condo for sale inside the Four Seasons Private Residences

2 Bedrooms

2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Partial Bath

3,135 square feet

Staff is on-call 24 hours a day

Security Guards in the front lobby

Secure Parking with Valet service by request

Access to a restaurant, fitness center, and a spa and hot tub

Infinity Pool

Outdoor Fireplace

Chef’s Kitchen

Washer and Dryer are included

Get our free mobile app

A Seattle Apartment With Amazing Views

Not only does this amazing $9M apartment come with views of the Great Wheel, it also allows you peeks of Mt. Rainier, the calming Puget Sound.

A Seattle Apartment With an Amazing Price Tag

This condo located at 99 Union St is listed with Sotheby’s. The current asking price is $9,700,000. Should you buy it, expect to pay nearly $45,000 in property taxes every year. (Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys) Your new zip code will be 98101.

MORE TO SEE:

WE FINALLY GOT A PIECE OF THE PIE...IN SEATTLE!

99 Union St Condo Listed with Sothebys for Over $9M Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

A spa is on the premises, LUCKY! Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Get our free mobile app

Balcony View Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Bathroom with Deep Soaking Tub and View of the Seattle Ferris Wheel Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Beautiful Dark Wood Cabinets to Die for! Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Kitchen and TV Room Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Looks like something out of a movie! Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

One of the Full Bathrooms Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Private Outdoor Pool on site Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

See many luxurious sunsets from the balcony Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

See the Great Wheel from One of the Bedrooms Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Sleek Kitchen Design Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

The Gym Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

The Master Bedroom Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

The office has space for two working stations Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Tub Views Overlooking the Great Wheel and the Bay Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

View from the Kitchen Sink Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

You Can't Beat This Office View Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys loading...

Report a typo or correction

Got a news tip? Email us here.