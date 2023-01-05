Peek inside one of those apartments that overlook the Seattle Ferris wheel
Amazing $9M Apartment for Sale Overlooks the Seattle Ferris Wheel
🎶Well, we’re moving on up, to the Westside…🎶 The Westside of the Cascade Mountains brings us luxury homes and amazing apartments for sale. Visitors to downtown Seattle are lucky enough to get magnificent views of the city skyscrapers, piers, islands, and the Seattle Ferris wheel, known as The Great Wheel.
Now you don’t have to imagine anymore how much it would cost for an apartment that overlooks the Seattle Ferris wheel; we found this amazing $9M apartment for sale on Sotheby’s.
🎶moving on up...to a deluxe apartment in the sky...🎶
A Seattle Apartment With Amazing Amenities and Provisions
This amazing condo for sale inside the Four Seasons Private Residences
- 2 Bedrooms
- 2 Full Bathrooms and 1 Partial Bath
- 3,135 square feet
- Staff is on-call 24 hours a day
- Security Guards in the front lobby
- Secure Parking with Valet service by request
- Access to a restaurant, fitness center, and a spa and hot tub
- Infinity Pool
- Outdoor Fireplace
- Chef’s Kitchen
- Washer and Dryer are included
A Seattle Apartment With Amazing Views
Not only does this amazing $9M apartment come with views of the Great Wheel, it also allows you peeks of Mt. Rainier, the calming Puget Sound.
A Seattle Apartment With an Amazing Price Tag
This condo located at 99 Union St is listed with Sotheby’s. The current asking price is $9,700,000. Should you buy it, expect to pay nearly $45,000 in property taxes every year. (Neda Perrina, Realogics Sotheby's International Realty via Sothebys) Your new zip code will be 98101.
