How young is too young to go to the spa in Washington? That's the question I need the answers to because my kiddo just turned 14 and I want to take her somewhere to get pampered at the spa.

How Old Do Kids Need to Be to Go to the Spa in WA

I remember at the gym I used to visit, you had to be at least 15 years old to get in the hot tub. Some gyms won't let anyone under the age of 18 get in the sauna, either.

King County's Water Recreation Program has defined spa rules: no one under the age of 12 is allowed to be in the spa without adult supervision (and that's just common sense if you ask me).

I know for a fact that certain area casinos won't let anyone under age 18 get a spa treatment (not even a salt scrub), even if they person underage is there on a family vacation. I would imagine that's because adults going to a casino certainly don't want to see any teenagers running around in the spa, nor would the massage therapists probably want to work with patrons that young. I don't blame them, ha!

You have to be at least 18 to get spa services at Legends Casino Hotel (580 Fort Rd, Toppenish).

Sage Spa at Legends Casino Hotel

Are There Any Spas for Teens in Washington (or Oregon)?

If you're in the Seattle area, you can check out Yelp for the best reviews for teen spa services. Someone left a great review of this one in Portland, Oregon.

Monkey Dooz Spa (2807 W Washington Ave, Suite 135), Yakima) is the only place I've seen mention that they specifically give mini-spa services for kids. So that would be a good place to start if you live near Central Washington.

Monkey Dooz's website says they offer mini-spa services for kids.

Monkey Dooz in Yakima

As for that salt scrub, well, I guess your teen could buy some at the mall and relax in the tub with candles until they turn 18, ha!

Dr. Teal's Restore and Replenish Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Scrub

