A giant of Wenatchee civic life is with us no more.

Former Chelan PUD Commissioner Dennis Bolz passed away on Feb. 27. He was 77.

According to his obituary, published at Legacy.com, Bolz moved his young family to the area way back in 1971. That same year, he began his teaching career at Wenatchee High School. Later on he was reportedly instrumental in the founding of WestSide High.

In columns and op-eds, the equity-minded Bolz wrote about the importance of valuing every student and giving them a superlative education. He retired from the PUD in 2022 after 16 years and expressed great satisfaction with his tenure.

Bolz is survived by his wife, three sons and five grandchildren.

A retrospection will take place on March 15 at the LocalTel Event Center in Pybus Public Market. Prepare to celebrate Bolz' life and impact!

Below is footage of Bolz receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Washington Public Utility Districts Association in 2019: