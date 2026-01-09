Big stars like Chris Pratt and Salma Hayek are choosing to own a piece of PNW farm life in Washington State over Hollywood.

It's not hard to figure out why savvy celebrities own property in WA State. The tranquility and serenity of the WA State countryside is lightyears away from the glitz and glam of the VIP red carpet life.

SALMA HAYEK: YELM, WASHINGTON

Salma Hayek wearing a black dress and black sunglasses in Paris for Fashion Week Salma Hayek in Paris Fashion Week. Photo Credit: Vanni Bassetti Getty Images for Balenciaga loading...

She might jet set across the globe to places like Paris, Mexico, and L.A., but that doesn't stop Salma from inviting her celebrity friends to her farm in Yelm, Washington, though!

Comedian/actress Chelsea Handler and singer Rita Ora were spotted recently on Salma's farm, according to her Instagram page.

Rita Ora visted Salma Hayek's farm. Rita Ora was rocking the Burberry bikini when she visited Salma Hayek's farm. Courtesy Salma Hayek via Instagram loading...

Chelsea Handler with Salma Hayek in Yelm, WA Chelsea Handler sipping on some dranks when she visited Salma's farm. Courtesy Salma Hayek via Instagram loading...

CHRIS PRATT: SAN JUAN ISLANDS

Chris Pratt gets down on the farm with his wife and kids. Their Stillwater Ranch is reportedly out in the San Juan Islands, and they have all kinds of farm and livestock animals there. Sounds peaceful to me!

Chris Pratt's Stillwater Farm in San Juan Islands, WA Cows roam on Chris Pratt's Stillwater Farm in San Juan Islands, WA. Courtesy Chris Pratt via Instagram loading...

They own a multi-million-dollar mansion in Brentwood, California, too, so when they need a dose of the city life, they can head back to Cali.

Even Oprah owned property in Washington, too, a reported coastal enclave surrounded by woods. Her residence was out on Orcas Island, and she called it Madroneagle. She sold it for $14 million dollars in 2021, so she doesn't live out there anymore.

Oprah Winfrey used to won a home in WA State on Orcas Island. Oprah Winfrey used to have a residence in Orcas Island, San Juan Islands in Washington State. Photo Credit: Presley Ann Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills loading...