Why Hollywood Legends are Trading California for WA State Farm Ranches
Big stars like Chris Pratt and Salma Hayek are choosing to own a piece of PNW farm life in Washington State over Hollywood.
It's not hard to figure out why savvy celebrities own property in WA State. The tranquility and serenity of the WA State countryside is lightyears away from the glitz and glam of the VIP red carpet life.
SALMA HAYEK: YELM, WASHINGTON
She might jet set across the globe to places like Paris, Mexico, and L.A., but that doesn't stop Salma from inviting her celebrity friends to her farm in Yelm, Washington, though!
Comedian/actress Chelsea Handler and singer Rita Ora were spotted recently on Salma's farm, according to her Instagram page.
CHRIS PRATT: SAN JUAN ISLANDS
Chris Pratt gets down on the farm with his wife and kids. Their Stillwater Ranch is reportedly out in the San Juan Islands, and they have all kinds of farm and livestock animals there. Sounds peaceful to me!
They own a multi-million-dollar mansion in Brentwood, California, too, so when they need a dose of the city life, they can head back to Cali.
Even Oprah owned property in Washington, too, a reported coastal enclave surrounded by woods. Her residence was out on Orcas Island, and she called it Madroneagle. She sold it for $14 million dollars in 2021, so she doesn't live out there anymore.
