The picturesque coastal town of Anacortes, Washington, has many hidden gems for you to discover, even if you're not into hiking (like me). You can enjoy a bunch of stuff, from whale watching to eating fresh Puget Sound seafood at dockside restaurants, checking out a weekend car club hangout, or even jamming out to live music at a pub like Bastion Brewery or an open mic jazz sesh in a local "quirky art space."

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5 Local Sightseeing Favorites and Other Things to Do in Anacortes

1. Grabbing a Bite to Eat

There's a place in town that sells fresh Mexican sweet breads, fajitas, tamales, treats, fresh dried shrimp, and street tacos worth raving about. Cabo Market is located at 1717 Commercial Ave.

Cabo Market in Anacortes Cabo Market 1717 Commercial Ave in Anacortes WA Photo Credit Google Street View loading...

2. Hiking in Cap Sante

If you're lucky, you'll notice there are "hidden" steps in Cap Sante Park that allegedly were used as stadium seating to watch sailboat competitions back in the olden days of the late 1800s. There's also an excellent lookout point here that you can drive to, especially if you have limited mobility, according to the Washington Trails Association.

3. Sightseeing a Former Celebrity Home

It's not exactly Hollywood, where you can see celebrity homes everywhere beyond the gates, but Christmas crooner Burl Ives (Have a Holly, Jolly Christmas and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer) and his wife once lived in Anacortes on Oakes Avenue.

This home on Oakes Ave in Anacortes is the former home of Burl Ives. Oakes Ave in Anacortes former home of Burl Ives. Photo Credit: Google Street View loading...

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4. Feeling the Groove at a Free Jazz Jam

Every second Sunday of the month at 6 p.m., music lovers head to Buxton's for the free Jazz Jam. Think of it as a sort of "open mic" for jazz musicians of all levels.

"Bring something to play or just show up to learn something new. Audience members welcome also! Participants should provide 3 copies of music for the rhythm section." - Anacortes Public Library

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Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Skagit Valley Tulip Festival. Photo Credit: Herry Sutanto on Unsplash loading...

5. Oohing and Ahhing over the Flowers at the Annual Tulip Festival

Every late March and early April, the blooms be blooming, as the kids would probably say. The Skagit Valley Tulip Festival is on several different acre farms. Peek at the status of tulip blooms any day of the week through their Bloom Status link.

When in Anacortes: Word to the Wise

For a leisurely sightseeing trip, take the Anacortes/San Juan Islands Ferry. (Depending on the time of day you plan to visit or return back to the ferry terminal, you might want to make a reservation.)

Please be kind on the road to people riding bikes and pedestrians!

Traveling with a dog? Your pup can run along the beach but all dogs must be on a leash within Anacortes city limits unless you're at one of the local dog parks.

For more fun things to see and do in Anacortes, check out VisitSkagitValley.com.