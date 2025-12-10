How much of the $700 million-dollar Google settlement can Washington, California, and Oregon residents receive? State Attorney General's office just released the details, so let's get the deets!

Google's $700 Million Dollar Payout

In 2023, attorneys general, Bob Ferguson in Washington, Rob Bonta in California, and Ellen Rosenblum in Oregon, joined a class action lawsuit with all other 50 states plus Puerto Rico, Washington D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands. They accused the tech company of monopolizing and doling out antitrust methods in its Google Play online app store.

"Google unlawfully maintained a monopoly over mobile app distribution and in-app payment processing for Android devices and used its monopoly power to charge consumers as much as 30 percent in fees for purchasing apps and making in-app purchases." - WA State Attorney General Nick Brown

How to Claim Your Share of All That Cash

In order to qualify for your share of the settlement cash, you must have used the Google Play store between August 2016 and September 2023. You also had to be digitally "harmed by Google’s anticompetitive conduct", i.e. you were overcharged in payment and app purchase fees.

There's one final step before the money can be distributed: there is a final court hearing in April 2026 that will ultimately approve the payout to Google's customers. It's a court formality issue, really.

1) Check your email inboxes to see if you received a notice about the payout settlement from Google. The email would have been dated December 2, 2025, or later.

2) If you didn't get an email, you can visit the Google Anti-Trust Litigation link for further instructions or call 1-866-905-8127 after April 30, 2026.

Once the settlement has been approved by a judge in the final court hearing in April, soon thereafter, customers will receive a Venmo or PayPal link to collect their reimbursement money.

