Can You Legally Eat Bootleg Eggs in Washington?

The Price of Eggs in Washington Is Too D*mn High

I was the last to get the memo about all the eggs being gone in Washington grocery stores. I seldom use eggs (that’s because I seldom cook). I only noticed that there was an egg crisis happening all around me when I went to buy some yogurt the other day at the grocery store and the eggs are always right next to them. There was a gaping space of emptiness where all the eggs used to be. I began to wonder if my friend T still had those chickens in her backyard coop and if she would be willing to sell me a few, just in case I need some eggs in the next few weeks. Then I began to wonder if it was even legal to eat those bootleg eggs during an egg shortage. (If you want the TL;DR version of the answer, just scroll down below.)

WHY ARE ALL THE EGGS GONE?

I chocked up the missing eggs to shipping delays because of all the snow we’ve been having, but apparently there was a huge case of the bird flu that wiped out millions of chicken eggs. Is that what the story is?

IS WASHINGTON THE ONLY STATE BEING AFFECTED BY THE EGG SHORTAGE?

Nope, in fact, because Washington is short on eggs means that ALASKA is also running short on eggs because they have a deal to get their eggs from us! Basically, the entire country is dealing with an egg shortage.

HOW MUCH ARE EGGS COSTING THESE DAYS BECAUSE OF THE EGG SHORTAGE?

ARE PEOPLE STILL ABLE TO FIND EGGS IN WASHINGTON STATE STORES?

WHAT CAN YOU SUBSITUTE IN RECIPES OR BREAKFAST IF YOU DON’T HAVE ANY EGGS?

You can use:

Egg Substitutes (if there are any left on the shelves)

Duck Eggs

Quail Eggs

Bootleg Eggs*

*I call eggs from your local farmer, close friend, or a neighbor who has backyard chickens “Bootleg Eggs.”

IS IT LEGAL TO EAT BOOTLEG EGGS* DURING AN EGG SHORTAGE?

Since backyard chicken eggs are not the ones grocery stores use for mass egg productions, you may eat "bootleg eggs", that is, if your “egg dealer” is willing to give you some. Yay!

WHY WON'T MY FRIEND GIVE ME EGGS FROM THEIR BACKYARD FOR FREE? THEY ARE BEING SO STINGY!

Actually, they are not being stingy, they are being practical. It costs quite a bit of money to manage a chicken coop. It might seem like minimal effort to an outsider, but it can get pretty pricey to keep chickens fed and warm during this winter weather.

WANT TO BUILD YOUR OWN CHICKEN COOP? WATCH THIS TIKTOK VID FOR INSPIRATION:

