Did you already know about celebrity Chef J. Kenji López-Alt? His love for Washington State has become legendary — and for good reason!

Who Exactly Is J. Kenji López-Alt?

He's a James Beard Award cookbook-winning chef who originally hails from the East Coast. After a few prestigious stints, including being a test cook for America's Test Kitchen, Kenji decided to make Seattle his home base. The West Coast is, after all, the best coast, ha!

Kenji now lives in Seattle with his wife and kids. His cookbooks, The Food Lab, The Wok, and Every Night is Pizza Night are New York Times best sellers, and my friends who are foodies talk about him to me all the time.

These days, you can find Chef Kenji on social media and his website recommending his favorite restaurants across the country (mostly in Seattle) .

His Favorite Washington State Restaurants

Here are five of the most recent restaurant suggestions in the Seattle area that Chef Kenji raved about on his social media.

622 Broadway E, Seattle

Chef Kenji's Faves: Roasted Chicken and Pork Chops

1906 N 34th St, Fremont

Chef Kenji's Faves: Sausage Patty with Egg, Provolone, Garlic Aioli, and Caramelized Onion Bagel Sandwich

1421 NE Boat St, Seattle

Chef Kenji's Faves: Coffee and the Smash Burger

220 Mercer St, Queen Anne/Seattle City Center

Chef Kenji's Fave: The Cro-Magnon Sandwich

544 Elliott Ave W, Seattle

Chef Kenji's Faves: Fried Okra and Nashville Hot Chicken (Dark Meat Plate)

"I first came here during the pandemic. I think I brought my daughter Alicia...and we sat eating this fried okra and fried chicken here in the parking lot. And it was DELICIOUS!"