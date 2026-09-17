Brace Your Wallet: What To Expect As Prices Surge

The cost of things will be going up even more if the Strait of Hormuz keeps being closed down to the U.S. because of the trade war with Iran. Reports have been flying in about the recent decision, and it's not the sort of news I wanted to hear.

This is not rage bait, it's merely a cautionary tale. (Remember the snowpocalypse years with people panic buying things we needed?) All I'm saying is, if you live in Washington, just be on the watch for panic-buying, especially for everyday items we take for granted.

Sadly, expect groceries, travel costs, and imported retail goods to become even more expensive than they already are. But wait, there's hope!

Some ways to cope and prevent pain in the wallet include riding e-bikes to work or carpooling, taking the train in lieu of flying or driving, and growing your own food in a garden. You can start with small herbs, seeds, and product you can grab from your local farmers market and branch out from there.

Read More: Grab These 5 Hot Trader Joe's Dupes in Yakima Valley This Fall

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Items Most at Risk of Panic-Buying in WA

All I'm saying is, just be on the watch for panic-buying, especially for the following things:

#4: Generators, Batteries, Candles, and Power Stations

It's a good idea to have backup energy source(s) in case the power goes out in your neighborhood this fall or winter.

#3: Gasoline

"Dame más gasolina!", say the chicks in that famous song by Daddy Yankee, and that's what people are going to be doing "on the Rez" trying to get that cheap gas! It's angering that Washington has some of the highest prices of gasoline in the nation.

Expect some ridiculously long lines at the pump, especially if you (foolishly) go on a Friday afternoon. This goes for diesel, too!

Photo by Hasan Hasanzadeh on Unsplash A person wearing orange and white gardening gloves tending to flowers in soil

#2: Fertilizer

Farmers have already learned how to cope with the shocking rise in costs for getting fertilizer, but many Washington residents don't realize this is one of the reasons for higher prices for food at grocery stores.

We can expect food producers to load up on fertilizer before the cost goes up even higher.

#1: Fabric and Yarn

You might want to start learning how to sew, quilt, and crochet your own blankets, scarves, gloves, mittens. Even though finding fabric and yarn might become hard to do with all the hoarders out here, it might be cheaper to make your own because retail prices for clothes are getting higher these days, even at thrift stores.

Besides, you'll pick up a cool new hobby to keep you content during the dark days of fall and winter in Washington State.