These are the celebs who aren't always included the typical "celebrities with homes in Washington State" lists.

I'm even guilty of it; I've written countless articles on the subject because I find it fascinating for some reason. As if these aren't just regular people who happen to own a home in one of the coolest states to live in America.

Washington is a rather lovely and unique place to live, but I digress.

These 8 Cool Hollywood Celebrities Own Homes in Washington State Jason Kempin and Mike Coppola for Getty Images/Canva loading...

Fan girl, stan, or not, it's pretty neat to find out one of your favorite actors, musicians, artists, chefs, writers, and fill in the blank celebrity category live here amongst us in Washington.

You love her as the voice of "Lois Griffin" on Family Guy. She also has a starring role on the acclaimed TV show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

I’m old enough to remember when she was a hoot and a holler on the skit comedy show, MAD TV. (I'm from Tennessee; we say things like "a hoot and a holler.")

Although Alex Borstein is not a full-time Vashon Island resident, every now and then, she’ll post photos of her enjoying her PNW coastal abode.

Alex Borstein: Snowed Out in Vashon Island, WA alexborstein via Instagram loading...

Alex Borstein Kayaking in WA State alexborstein via Instagram loading...

I think everyone knows by now that Eddie Vedder still lives in Seattle, but did you know he's a huge Seattle Kraken fan? (So am I. Take a number, pally!)

Eddie Vedder and Chris Drieger at Seattle Krakens game seattlekraken via Instagram loading...

Eddie Vedder is hobnobbing with Post Malone. Should we be expecting a new collabo soon? I certainly hope so!

Eddie Vedder and Post Malone EddieVedder/Instagram

Photo Credit: dannybones64 on Instagram loading...

She looks so familiar because she played Juliette on the acclaimed show, Lost, for many seasons.

Elizabeth Mitchell from Lost elizabeth.mitchell.official via Instagram loading...

Elizabeth Mitchell with Puppy elizabeth.mitchell.official via Instagram loading...

Aww, here is Elizabeth with her sister and a baby in tow! And are those peaches, I see?

Elizabeth Mitchell with Sister and baby in WA State elizabeth.mitchell.official via Instagram loading...

FUN FACT about Julia Quinn: You might not recognize her face, but do you recognize the name BRIDGERTON?

As in the Netflix hit series...

As in she is the AUTHOR of the Bridgerton books and she lives right here in Washington state!

Bridgerton: The Duke and I audiobook Recorded Books, Julia Quinn via Amazon Bridgerton: The Duke and I audiobook

Recorded Books, Julia Quinn via Amazon loading...

Chef J. Kenji is a James Beard award-winning chef plus a whole lot of other things! Check out some of his cool Washington state escapades on his TikTok page.

He got his start rapping on the streets of Seattle and has expanded himself into an empire! He's even got his own Funko Pop, Sir Mix-a-Lot Day, and Redditors say they see him driving his Lambo all over town.

Pat Monahan gets the best of both worlds, he says.

He gets to live life unrecognizable as an "ordinary" family man living in Issaquah, then gets to hit the road and be a huge famous rock star when the band gets back together for a tour.

Pat even got to throw out the first pitch at a Mariners game back in 2010!

Pat Monahan throwing 1st pitch at Mariners Game Photo Credit Ben Van Houlen for the Seattle Mariners loading...

I didn't expect to find out that actress and billionaire, Salma Hayek, owns a ranch in Washington state!

Sadly and shockingly, a few years ago, her pup, a beautiful German Shepherd, was found deceased on her ranch.

She says he was killed by "a shot close to his heart." I hope they found out who did that! RIP, little Mozart!

Salma Hayek dog Mozart RIP! Reesha Cosby loading...

Salma was concerned about the wildfires we had here in Washington state a couple of years ago.

Salma Hayek Wildfires in PNW salmahayek via Instagram loading...

