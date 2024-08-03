Did You Know These 8 Hollywood Celebrities Own Homes in Washington State?

These are the celebs who aren't always included the typical "celebrities with homes in Washington State" lists.

I'm even guilty of it; I've written countless articles on the subject because I find it fascinating for some reason. As if these aren't just regular people who happen to own a home in one of the coolest states to live in America.

Washington is a rather lovely and unique place to live, but I digress.

Fan girl, stan, or not, it's pretty neat to find out one of your favorite actors, musicians, artists, chefs, writers, and fill in the blank celebrity category live here amongst us in Washington.

Let's go down this rabbit hole together!

Alex Borstein: Vashon Island

You love her as the voice of "Lois Griffin" on Family GuyShe also has a starring role on the acclaimed TV show, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. 

I’m old enough to remember when she was a hoot and a holler on the skit comedy show, MAD TV. (I'm from Tennessee; we say things like "a hoot and a holler.")

Although Alex Borstein is not a full-time Vashon Island resident, every now and then, she’ll post photos of her enjoying her PNW coastal abode.

Eddie Vedder: Seattle

I think everyone knows by now that Eddie Vedder still lives in Seattle, but did you know he's a huge Seattle Kraken fan? (So am I. Take a number, pally!)

Eddie Vedder is hobnobbing with Post Malone. Should we be expecting a new collabo soon? I certainly hope so!

Elizabeth Mitchell: Bainbridge Island

She looks so familiar because she played Juliette on the acclaimed show, Lost, for many seasons.

What a cute puppy!!

Aww, here is Elizabeth with her sister and a baby in tow! And are those peaches, I see?

Julia Quinn: Seattle

FUN FACT about Julia Quinn: You might not recognize her face, but do you recognize the name BRIDGERTON?

As in the Netflix hit series...

As in she is the AUTHOR of the Bridgerton books and she lives right here in Washington state!

Bridgerton: The Duke and I audiobook
Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt: Seattle

Chef J. Kenji is a James Beard award-winning chef plus a whole lot of other things! Check out some of his cool Washington state escapades on his TikTok page.

@j.kenji.lopezalt Im eating at every chicken teriyaki Seattle. First stop is Teriyaki Madness on Capitol Hill. ♬ original sound - J. Kenji López-Alt

 

Sir Mix A Lot: Seattle Area

He got his start rapping on the streets of Seattle and has expanded himself into an empire! He's even got his own Funko Pop, Sir Mix-a-Lot Day, and Redditors say they see him driving his Lambo all over town.

 

Pat Monahan from Train: Issaquah

Pat Monahan gets the best of both worlds, he says.

He gets to live life unrecognizable as an "ordinary" family man living in Issaquah, then gets to hit the road and be a huge famous rock star when the band gets back together for a tour.

Pat even got to throw out the first pitch at a Mariners game back in 2010!

@axstv Still a hit after 20+ years! #dropsofjupiter #singer #patmonahan #alternativerock #2000srock #00srock #2000smusic #livemusic #trainband ♬ original sound - AXS TV

 

Salma Hayek: Yelm

I didn't expect to find out that actress and billionaire, Salma Hayek, owns a ranch in Washington state!

Sadly and shockingly, a few years ago, her pup, a beautiful German Shepherd, was found deceased on her ranch.

She says he was killed by "a shot close to his heart." I hope they found out who did that! RIP, little Mozart!

Salma was concerned about the wildfires we had here in Washington state a couple of years ago.

