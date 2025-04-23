Whaddaya know, Joe? Washington's most popular coveted grocery store, Trader Joe's is opening a new location in Washington State.

The parent company, Aldi Nord, announced plans to open up 21 new store locations, as USA Today reports. This means several states including California, Texas, Maryland, Alabama, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Colorado, Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Maryland, and Washington D.C. will also soon be opening new Trader Joe's stores.

New Trader Joe's Location Coming to WA Joe Raedle/Getty Images/Canva loading...

TRADER JOE'S HAS A HUGE CULT FOLLOWING

I had never heard of Trader Joe's until I moved to Washington. I quickly learned about "Trader Joe's Runs" from several friends who would send out group chat messages asking if anyone wanted them to bring something back from the Trader Joe's in Issaquah.

I'm such a fan that I joined a private Trader Joe's fan group on Facebook. Someone is always posting pics of various Trader Joe's finds that they think everyone else should get, too.

Trader Joe's fans love checking out the different murals both inside and outside the stores. This is a mural in Orlando at the Dr. Phillip's Trader Joes on Sand Lake Rd.

Dr. Phillips Trader Joe's Mural in Orlando, FL Marky Mouse via YouTube loading...

Get our free mobile app

WHERE IS THE NEW TRADER JOE'S LOCATION IN WA GOING TO BE?

The Trader Joe's website has a section for locations opening soon. The very first one I saw on the list is in Bellingham. It's going to be housed in the old Bed, Bath, and Beyond location at 4255 Meridian St.

Old Bed Bath and Beyond Location Bellingham WA 4255 Meridian St Bellingham, WA, Google Street View loading...

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area. Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals