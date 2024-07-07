Yakima Valley is known throughout the world as a hotspot for the best delicious apples, cherries, wine, and hops for beer.

I am a little biased since I live in Washington State, but I think Yakima is highly underrated, especially when it comes to amazing food.

The cuisine scene is Yakima is expanding and has been getting its just due in name recognition amongst the important food writer circles and critics.

We have a James Beard award-winning restaurant here, and James Beard nominated chefs and wineries, to boot.

Chefs Dan and Mollie Koommoo own Crafted. Chef Dan was a James Beard Award semi-finalist for the "Best Chef: Northwest and Pacific (AK, HI, OR, WA)" in 2023 and 2024.

June and Felipe Hernandez own Los Hernandez Tamales. Their Union Gap location won the James Beard "America's Classics" award in 2018.

Here are two Yakima Valley restaurants (that coincidentally are both located in downtown Yakima) that I think are overlooked when it comes to a reputation for good eats.

Lulu's Lunchbox is underrated because their turkey cranberry croissant sandwich combo is delightful, and most importantly for me, affordable!

106 S 3rd St

In my opinion, Yakima Thai Cuisine is the most underrated restaurant in Yakima. They have the best Shrimp Pad Thai in town. (I always get mine spicy.) The staff is also the friendliest I've seen yet!

14 Staff Sgt Pendelton Way

Don't let the unassuming location fool you, the atmosphere here is so cozy and intimate!

I always order my food to go. Each time I go in to pick up my order, I make a mental note that this is the perfect place for a romantic lunch date or to enjoy a quiet meal of Thai food by myself.

Enjoy this list of other downtown Yakima restaurants worth a visit.

