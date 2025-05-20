Washington Costco shoppers are very savvy and love to stay in the know about the "must-try" treats and eats. Some Costco finds are so good, they'll make you want to stock up on them in bulk. There are many people like me who love finding hidden gems and great deals at Costco.

There are so many Facebook groups dedicated to shoppers who love Costco, and having recently joined one, #FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) had me heading to my local one in Union Gap, WA, on the hunt for a special candy that is handmade in Montana.

My Unexpected Sea Salt Candy Obsession

Before I reveal the sweet and salty Costco treat, let me tell you about another sea salt candy I discovered existed not too long ago. It is one of my all-time favorite candies now!

I Think Safeway Is Hiding the Best Candy I've Ever Tasted I think Safeway is hiding the best candy I've ever tasted, though. If you love snacking on decadent candy but hate biting into hard pieces or paying a high premium, I found that the Signature Reserve Milk Chocolate Truffles with the sea salt are worth the price if you're on a budget.

a bag of sea salt milk chocolate truffles found at Safeway grocery stores in Washington State Safeway.com loading...

From Montana to Washington to Costco

Have you seen Béquet Confections's caramels in your Washington Costco? I had never heard of Béquet Caramels until last week. They are made in Bozeman, Montana.

One group member in the Costco lover group I joined had posted a photo of some sea salt caramels they had found, and it immediately grabbed my eyes because I am a huge fan of those types of candies.

Bequet Caramel Available at Costco Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby loading...

One friend in the Facebook group said, "I would love a scanning/price check feature so I can stop getting to the register and my total is $37,000. 😂" I concur!

I was so excited to find the Celtic Sea Salt caramels that I bought two bags and have shared a piece with all my coworkers and a few other colleagues I ran into at a board meeting. I was in a very sharing mood today, I guess.

Let me know if what brand has YOUR favorite sea salt caramel so that I can try it, too! - Signed, A Hungry Foodie in WA

