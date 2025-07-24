Washington Just Beat Napa?! Yep — We’re America’s Top Wine Spot
Cheers to all the wineries, vintners, and wine sippers in Washington; we have just bested Napa Valley wines from the top spot in the world according to a new market survey. Compare the Market, a UK-based insurance company, did a global survey analyzing wine regions and ranked Washington as the top wine tourism state in America.
It's really no surprise that Washington came in first place considering that just last year, Yakima Valley was voted as the #1 wine region in America by readers of USA Today magazine!
Why Washington Is the New Wine King of America
Agritourism is a new booming industry. Whoever came up with the idea to mix visiting tasting rooms with luxury lodging and local sightseeing tours is a genius! Wine tourism has typically been associated with the Napa Valley wine region. In pop culture, fun movies like Sideways (Santa Barbara), Step Brothers (Catalina Wine Mixer), Cement Suitcase (Yakima Valley wine region), Wine Country (Napa Valley), and Uncorked (Napa Valley) featured main characters who participated in some way with spreading their love of wine tourism.
Washington has 8 major wine regions according to the Washington State Wine Commission.
These regions include:
- Cascade Valley and North Central
- Columbia Gorge and Southwest
- Seattle and Northwest
- Spokane and Pullman
- Tri-Cities and Red Mountain
- Walla Walla Valley
- Woodinville
- Yakima Valley Region
How Our Local Cabernet Stomped the National Competition
Compare the Market ranked Washington as the top wine tourism state in America.
Washington
California
Rhode Island
Oregon
Virginia
The winning wine from Washington is the 2022 Quilceda Creek Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley).
Read more about Compare the Market's global wine tourism study here and see the rankings by country.
