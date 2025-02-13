2025 Washington Woodland Park ZooTunes Summer Concert Schedule

This is going to be worth the trip: The Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle just announced their concert lineup, and wow, is it exciting!

Get ready for a blend of music genres from Americana to 80s pop. Going to this concert series will also be a great excuse to check out the rescued animals who now live at the zoo.

What is the Woodland Park Zoo's ZooTunes?

ZooTunes is a concert series filled with family-friendly fun and great vibes. ZooTunes is a fundraiser to help cover the costs to provide lasting care for rescued and endangered animals at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle.

"Your ticket goes to support the zoo's exemplary animal care, more than 25 local and global conservation programs, and world-class educational programs." - Woodland Park Zoo

King5 News is especially excited that Elvis Costello & The Imposters are included in the lineup.

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Tour Woodland Zoo ZooTunes 2025 Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum loading...

When is ZooTunes 2025?

The summer concert series opens with Elvis Costello & The Imposters on Thursday, June 12th. Concerts are scheduled throughout the summer until the final show, Japanese Breakfast with Ginger Root on Wednesday, September 3rd.

Check out the ZooTunes lineup below. If you need more info on ticket info and times for the 2025 ZooTunes concert lineup, visit their website at zoo.org.

Other Upcoming Concerts to Look Forward to in Washington State

Before the summer hits the rest of Washington, check out some of these fun concerts coming this Spring, including Tyler the Creator and Kelsea Ballerini!

There are 92 acres of protected woodlands to house the animals at Woodland Park Zoo.

There are 92 acres of protected woodlands to house the animals at Woodland Park Zoo. Canva loading...

The 2025 Woodland Park ZooTunes Concert Schedule Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

48 of the Best Musicians to Have Hailed From Washington State We all know about the influential grunge scene of Seattle that brought the end of hair metal at the dawn of the 1990s. But did you know even more artists have called Washington home? A lot of these artists come from Seattle but some come from Spokane and even the Tri-Cities. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen