7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

Canva

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA

Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one.

My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest cat cafe was to us. You have got to be kitten me! I told her that I had no idea where any cat cafes were so Willow asked to write an article listing all of the cat cafes in Washington so that everyone will know.

Kitty Cantina via Instagram
loading...

WHAT IS A CAT CAFE?

I had purrsumed that a cat cafe was a coffee bar with a bunch of cats running around inside it getting cat hair all over stuff. While that is partially true, cat cafes can also double as a pet rescue facility. They can even triple as a place for you to come and cuddle with sweet, adorable cats–cat therapy, if you will.

Seattle Meowtropolitan via Instagram
loading...

WHERE ARE THE 7 MOST CUTEST CAT CAFES LOCATED IN WASHINGTON?

You can find two (2) cat cafes in Seattle and one in the following Washington state cities: Spokane, Redmond, Bellingham, Tacoma, and Pullman.

Cat Cafes in Seattle

 

1. NEKO Cat Cafe
519 E Pine St
https://nekocatcafe.com/

2. Seattle Meowtropolitan
1225 N 45th St
https://www.seameow.com/

 

 

[brandedappromo]

Neko Cat Cafe via Instagram
loading...

 

Cat Cafes in Spokane

 

3. Kitty Cantina
6704 N Nevada St Suite #1
https://kittycantina.com/

 

Whole Cat & Caboodle via Instagram
loading...

Cat Cafes in Pullman

 

4. Pups & Cups Cafe
250 E Main St
https://www.pupsncups.net/

 

 

SEE ALSO: 16 Zesty Foods to Put in Your Washington State Care Package

Cat Cafes in Bellingham

 

5. NEKO Cat Cafe
1130 Cornwall Ave
https://nekocatcafe.com/

 

Cattfinated Cat Cafe via Facebook
loading...

Cat Cafes in Redmond

 

 

6. The Whole Cat and Caboodle
8103 161st Ave Northeast
https://www.wholecatandkaboodle.com/

Cat Cafes in Tacoma

 

7. Cattfeinated Cat Lounge
2515 6th Ave
https://catffeinated.net/

 

Get our free mobile app

 

SEE ALSO: How To See the Seattle Aquarium in Less Than an Hour and a Half

Report a typo or correction

 

Got a news tip? Email us here.

A Bunch of Amazing Celebrities You Know & Love are From Washington

Washington's A-listers, Oscar winners, Grammy winners, and faces of big franchises in one comprehensive list.

These are celebrities that have been born in, moved to, or lived in Washington.

TV Shows Filmed in Washington That Are Definitely Worth Your Time

Not everything has to be filmed in a Hollywood studio in Los Angeles. Plenty of movies have been filmed in Washington, with even more being set in Washington. But did you know that several great TV shows have had shots or entire series filmed in Washington?
Filed Under: spokane, rescue, washington, seattle, tacoma, Redmond, cat
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ