7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington

MAKE THE KITTY PURR…7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in WA

Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one.

My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest cat cafe was to us. You have got to be kitten me! I told her that I had no idea where any cat cafes were so Willow asked to write an article listing all of the cat cafes in Washington so that everyone will know.

Kitty Cantina Cat Cafe in Spokane Kitty Cantina via Instagram loading...

WHAT IS A CAT CAFE?

I had purrsumed that a cat cafe was a coffee bar with a bunch of cats running around inside it getting cat hair all over stuff. While that is partially true, cat cafes can also double as a pet rescue facility. They can even triple as a place for you to come and cuddle with sweet, adorable cats–cat therapy, if you will.

Seattle Meowtropolitan Cat Cafe Seattle Meowtropolitan via Instagram loading...

WHERE ARE THE 7 MOST CUTEST CAT CAFES LOCATED IN WASHINGTON?

You can find two (2) cat cafes in Seattle and one in the following Washington state cities: Spokane, Redmond, Bellingham, Tacoma, and Pullman.

Cat Cafes in Seattle

1. NEKO Cat Cafe

519 E Pine St

https://nekocatcafe.com/

1225 N 45th St

Neko Cat Cafe in Bellingham Neko Cat Cafe via Instagram loading...

Cat Cafes in Spokane

3. Kitty Cantina

6704 N Nevada St Suite #1

https://kittycantina.com/

Whole Cat and Caboodle in Redmond Whole Cat & Caboodle via Instagram loading...

Cat Cafes in Pullman

250 E Main St

Cat Cafes in Bellingham

Cattfinated in Tacoma Cattfinated Cat Cafe via Facebook loading...

Cat Cafes in Redmond

8103 161st Ave Northeast

Cat Cafes in Tacoma

