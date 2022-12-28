7 of the Most Cutest Cat Cafes in Washington
Warning: The following cat puns are on PURR-pose! We have found 7 of the cutest cat cafes in Washington state and we want you to go visit one.
My 11-year-old daughter, Willow, asked me where the closest cat cafe was to us. You have got to be kitten me! I told her that I had no idea where any cat cafes were so Willow asked to write an article listing all of the cat cafes in Washington so that everyone will know.
WHAT IS A CAT CAFE?
I had purrsumed that a cat cafe was a coffee bar with a bunch of cats running around inside it getting cat hair all over stuff. While that is partially true, cat cafes can also double as a pet rescue facility. They can even triple as a place for you to come and cuddle with sweet, adorable cats–cat therapy, if you will.
WHERE ARE THE 7 MOST CUTEST CAT CAFES LOCATED IN WASHINGTON?
You can find two (2) cat cafes in Seattle and one in the following Washington state cities: Spokane, Redmond, Bellingham, Tacoma, and Pullman.
Cat Cafes in Seattle
1. NEKO Cat Cafe
519 E Pine St
https://nekocatcafe.com/
2. Seattle Meowtropolitan
1225 N 45th St
https://www.seameow.com/
Cat Cafes in Spokane
3. Kitty Cantina
6704 N Nevada St Suite #1
https://kittycantina.com/
Cat Cafes in Pullman
4. Pups & Cups Cafe
250 E Main St
https://www.pupsncups.net/
Cat Cafes in Bellingham
5. NEKO Cat Cafe
1130 Cornwall Ave
https://nekocatcafe.com/
Cat Cafes in Redmond
6. The Whole Cat and Caboodle
8103 161st Ave Northeast
https://www.wholecatandkaboodle.com/
Cat Cafes in Tacoma
7. Cattfeinated Cat Lounge
2515 6th Ave
https://catffeinated.net/
