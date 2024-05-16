Almost all of us know the sting that is felt when a beloved pet dies.

We mourn the loss of dogs, cats, and any member of the animal kingdom who has woven their way into our hearts and into our families. The grief is real and the loss sometimes takes us a good long time to heal from. When a pet dies, how do we honor their memory?

Is it Legal in Washington State to Bury Your Pet in Your Backyard?

The simple answer to this question is: yes. However, it's not really that simple. Many states in the United States of America, including Washington State, allow for a pet to be buried on your property, but there are specific guidelines that must be followed. These guidelines differ slightly from state to state and there may well be other municipalities that impose certain rules and restrictions. Cities, Counties, all may weigh in on the matter.

Washington's state law that governs pet burial is WAC 246-203-121. While the language in it is cold and matter-of-fact, it does apply to pets.

The best bet is to check state and local regulations before you need to know. For one thing, many states, including Washington, require that the burial take place within 48 hours. Other questions like how deep the grave must be, what, if any, container may be used to bury the body in, plus, the cause and manner of death may play a role in determining what's right or wrong in your area. One great resource is farewellpet.com. There you'll find answers to just about any related question you may have specifically regarding your state.

Just Like Pre-Planning for Human Loved Ones, Plan For The Inevitable for Your Pet

The last thing you want to have to do under the stress of the grief and loss of a pet is to scramble to develop a plan. Have a plan of action ahead of time and save yourself more emotional pain. Perhaps you've chosen a pet cemetery for Fido or Fifi. Get that ball in motion just like you'd pre-plan and pay for human burial.

By the way, Clover, the Golden Retriever is just sleeping in the photograph.

