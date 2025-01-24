The National RV Show presented by ClickIt RV is happening this weekend at the Yakima Valley Sundome.

I had the chance to check it out for a couple of hours to see it for myself.

I've never seen so many RVs all in one spot!

They had smaller, more humble ones if all you need is a place to sleep, a place to cook a meal for one or two people and a spot when nature calls. They were priced very reasonably.

They also had gigantic ones that had literal rooms for bedroom, showing facilities, multiple beds, TV, and more. One even had a mock fireplace.

They also have someone that are the vehicle. Instead of hooking it up to your truck you just hop in and drive it to your next destination.

Perfect for those getaways to the beach so you don't have to worry about expensive hotels or anything like that.

This show is happening this weekend at the Yakima Valley Sundome. They're offering zero down payment, no payments for 90 days, free storage for 6 months, and they have amazing sales all throughout the venue.

Here's a few random photos I took at the event at the Sundome. Check it out this weekend!

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

national rv show John Riggs loading...

