Every once in a while we'll get these notices for product recalls and, sometimes, it's from a small company in Florida or California and mostly affects the region.

Then there are cases where something is done somewhere but it effects the region based on delivery locations.

Then there's this. According to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service about 167,277 pounds of ground beef being recalled due to possible E. coli contamination.

Wolverine Packing Company, where this is ground beef is coming from, is based on Detroit but this recall is nationwide including Washigton State, Oregon, and everywhere else.

What caused this ground beef recall?

According to Food Safety News there were some people who found themselves sick and all said they consumed ground beef before getting sick. That's reason enough to have a recall.

Wolverine Packing has their ground beef patties and more all throughout the United States. There is a giant list of what has been recalled on the FSIS USDA website both what the packaging looks like as well as the item codes to look for so you can be safe as well.

See the product labels both with Wolverine Packing Co. and 1855 on the box.

See the item codes if that's easier for you.

If you're thinking to yourself that you don't remember seeing Wolverine Packing Co. at your local grocery store, you may be right. They seem more the type to ship nationally or to buy in bulk-type sections. They also may be available via instacart in Washington state.

Either way, check just in case.

