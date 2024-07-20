It's always time for pizza.

Whether you like classics like pepperoni and black olives or a meat lovers or a hawaiian-style or just plain cheese, you can't go wrong with pizza.

I was thinking about those photos I've seen on the Internet that have those giant pizzas meant to be shared with friends. It turns out we have one of those kinds of places in Seattle.

Where to find the largest pizza in Washington State

Next time you're hanging out in West Seattle, pop into Talarico's Pizza on California ave.

They have plenty of other great food, too, but their pizzas are legendary in this area. 28" pies, perfect for any occasion.

Talarico's Pizza has a lot going on for itself. Not only do they do awesome food, great drinks, and the largest pizzas in Washington State, but they do plenty of fun events throughout the week to keep you coming back.

Mondays they have karaoke starting at 9 p.m.

Tuesday are bingo night at 8 p.m.

Wednesdays has trivia at 8:30 p.m.

then back to karaoke Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. for the 21+ crowd only.

I haven't had the luxury of experiencing this for myself, yet, but next time I'm in the area I'm definitely going to check it out. Hopefully I'll have some support with me as I grab the largest pie I can get.

