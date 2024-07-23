Big Changes are Coming to All Olive Garden Restaurants in WA

Before we begin I just have to mention that there are no changes coming to the breadsticks.

I repeat, no changes to the classic Olive Garden breadsticks.

Olive Garden has been a wonderful place with a wonderful location in downtown Yakima since the '90s. I remember when it first opened and how big of news it was that Yakima was finally getting an Olive Garden. My brother was one of the original employees when it opened so I was even part of the soft-open when they open to just family of staff to practice making food and delivering it to tables in real time. It was super fun.

Now, fast-forward several years later, Olive Garden is a favorite of my kids so we find ourselves there semi-regularly.

The idea of unlimited soup and salad and, of course, those legendary breadsticks aren't the only things keep us coming back. We love the service and menu options. And the fact that it's right across from the Capitol Theatre makes it a perfect place to eat before watching a musical or something.

Changes at Olive Garden

Darden Restaurants made the announcement in a recent earnings call that prices of their food will increase, but ever so slightly. Anywhere between 2%-3%.

Unless you have your favorite dish that you get every week for several weeks in a row, a price difference like this, you may not have even notice but it can add up quickly.

The good news is, as of now, all your favorite menu items including the breadsticks aren't going anywhere.

There are over 900 Olive Garden restaurants in the United States with 10 right here in Washington State. All will be affected with this increase.