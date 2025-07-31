More direct travel opportunities are in your future.

Alaska Airlines just announced a new flight option from Tri-Cities Airport that will fly you direct to Burbank, California.

Direct Flights to Burbank is Fantastic News for SoCal Travelers

Burbank is the flight most people may take to get you straight to Hollywood. Easy access to fly in and our and be on your way if you're going to do some sight-seeing on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Burbank is also ideal for trips to Disneyland. Yes, Tri-Cities already travels to LAX, but when you fly to Burbank you can take I-5 straight to Anaheim.

Burbank Airport is More Ideal than LAX for Several Reasons

If you've ever flown to LAX, you'll know it's a very busy, kind of chaotic airport. Being such a big airport with so many flights, it can be easy to get lost just trying to find where you gate is or where baggage claim is.

Burbank's airport is a far more pleasant experience.

Less TSA lines and less walking to your gate is always preferred.

If you've played Microsoft Flight Simulator, you may know that the Los Angeles area alone has something close to 14 airports with passenger service out of many of those. The main ones are probably LAX, Burbank, Ontario, and Long Beach. LAX being the most popular, but Burbank is still my most preferred given the option so I'm very excited for Tri-Cities to be offering this service with Alaska Airlines.

Service to Burbank from Tri-Cities start as soon as this October.

