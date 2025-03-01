Psychopaths In Washington: Top 10 Professions Attractive To Them

While I was working as a medical courier, I was stuck in the car a lot.

Out of a 40-hour work week, I figure I was behind the wheel for about 30 hours on average driving across Washington.

In those times when I lost radio reception, I would tune into podcasts, and I’m not the only one who loves true crime!

Especially serial killers! I lost count of how many serial killer podcasts I’ve listened to, which is scary that we’ve had that many serial killers, but it is what it is.

Being on the open road and hearing about all the different serial killers, (I’m not proud to say), makes your mind wander, especially when the killers are also long-haul truck drivers.

That got me wondering what kind of jobs/professions do serial killers usually work in.

Going down that rabbit hole, I stumbled upon a book by Kevin Dutton about psychopaths. Now, there is a BIG DIFFERENCE between killers and psychopaths, but there are many similarities.

The Definition of A Psychopath

According to Dictionary.com, a psychopath is:

“A person with a psychopathic personality, which manifests as amoral and antisocial behavior, lack of ability to love or establish meaningful personal relationships, extreme egocentricity, failure to learn from experiences, etc.”

So, now that we know that definition, are they all truck drivers? Not according to Kevin Dutton; in fact, truck drivers didn’t even make the top 10!

Weirdly enough, the two professions that I’m involved with are on that list… uh-ho.

Now that you know these jobs, do you look at these professions a little differently, or does it make perfect sense? Tap the App and let us know.

