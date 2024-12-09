Washington’s Gen Z Drivers More Responsible than Most Drivers in the United States

There's one thing I'm pretty sure we can all agree on. That is that you're a decent driver. I didn't say you were a fantastic driver, but you're a decent driver doing your best in the interest and safety of others.

While you're a decent driver, everyone else on the road is a complete moron.

Fair statement? I thought so.

According to new research from Zinda Law Group, they're saying Washington State's Gen Z drivers are some of the most responsible drivers in the United States.

They say it's not Gen Z across the board, but just here in Washington State compared to other states. They report 56% more likely to cause an accident than a Millennial and (get ready for this) 366% more than a baby boomer.

In fact, they go as far as to say Gen Z drivers are pretty irresponsible across the US, but are actually pretty good drivers here in Washington.

Here in Washington State, Gen Z ranked in the top 10 least likely to speed with 29% fewer speeding accidents out of 100k young licensed drivers.

The best states for Gen Z drivers are New Jersey and Massachusetts. Washington State ranked 8th place.

The worst states are New Mexico with Wyoming and South Carolina follow.

And don't get all 'Yeah, we're Gen Z and we're the best' or anything like that because Gen Z is still the generation that speeds the most compared to millennials, Gen X, Boomers, as well as the Silent Generation (78+). But when it comes to Gen Z drivers in Washington, we've got some of the best.