You’ll Love This 10-Minute Avocado Ripening Trick

Picking out avocados is a whole thing. I mean, timing is everything with these guys for the perfect taste, depending on when you need them, of course.

Maybe you're making your world-famous guacamole, or you like slicing them up on a salad.

Oh, and have you ever tried cutting them in half and then filling them with a scoop of chicken salad? Yum!

Then there's eating them with a sprinkle of salt or pepper straight out of their skin or layering them with eggs Benedict on an English muffin. So super scrumptious.

Anyway, the one thing these methods all have in common is that they require ripe avocados.

Sometimes, it's easy to find ripe ones, although you need to use them within a day or so for the best quality. Other times, you want to buy a bunch at a time, so varying ripeness matters here.

Sometimes plans change, food desires change, or you just overbuy, so this is the best trick ever.

How to Ripen an Avocado in 30 Minutes

Preheat your oven to 200°F. Wrap your avocados in aluminum foil and put them on a baking sheet. Bake your avocados for around 10 minutes. Remove the foil and let them sit at room temperature for around 20 minutes, or you can speed up the process by placing them in the fridge.

According to the Simple Most website, this works because avocados release ethylene gas, which slowly ripens them. The aluminum foil keeps the gas from leaving the avocado, thus expediting the ripening process.

According to Reader's Digest, if you need a quicker process, try the microwave, which "cooks" everything faster.

Simply slice the avocado in half, remove the pit, wrap each half in plastic wrap, and microwave it for two minutes. Then, you can either run the wrapped avocado under cold water for a few minutes or place it in a bowl of chilled water for about 10 minutes.

