Iconic Summer Product Recalled Due to Gruesome ‘Fingertip Amputation’ Risk

A summer staple product owned by many families has been recalled by the U.S. Consumer Production Safety Commission due to fingertip amputation risks and crushing hazards.

If you like to enjoy an ice-cold lemonade, iced tea or beer during your summer BBQs and beach days, you probably already own a cooler—and that cooler might just be an Igloo brand cooler.

But consumers beware: Igloo has recalled its 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers following dozens of reports of injuries, including 26 instances of lacerations, fingertip amputations or bone fractures.

According to the CPSC, the cooler's tow handle "can pinch consumers’ fingertips against the cooler, posing fingertip amputation and crushing hazards."

Consumers who have purchased an Igloo 90-quart rolling cooler are advised to immediately stop using the product and contact the brand for a complimentary replacement handle for their cooler.

The company issued a recall expansion for 130,000 affected coolers a few weeks ago on May 8, just three months after its initial recall announced in February 2025.

Since that initial recall in February, Igloo has received 78 new reports of consumer injuries, including fingertip amputations.

The coolers included in the recall were manufactured before January 2024 and include the following product model numbers: 34692, 34785 and 34790.

The recalled coolers were sold at national retailers including Costco, Dick's, Academy, Target and more, as well as online at Igloocoolers.com, Amazon and other sites between January 2019 and January 2025, with a price tag between $80 and $140.

As of publishing, nearly 1.2 million Igloo brand 90-quart rolling quarters have been recalled.

Igloo's Flip & Tow rolling coolers aren't the only summer recreation products that have been recalled this year, though.

In March, BMC issued a recall of its Kaius 01 bicycle due to a fall hazard related to the bike's fork steerer tube.

The same month, Specialized recalled its Vado and Como IGH e-bikes also due to a fall hazard, this time related to the bike's chain/belt guard.

