OMG, What Is Happening? McDonald’s Ranks at Bottom of Best Fast-Food Fries

There's no way this list is correct, right?

I mean, don't get me wrong, the French fries that made the top of this list are delish, but come on, we're talking about McDonald's fries, where so many hit up the drive-thru just for the fries.

Honestly, when someone asks you where the best French fries are, even if it's not fast food, McDonald's is almost always the go-to.

According to WWLP-TV, there's a new king of fries in town in the fast food world, and not just one, but several.

While chains like McDonald’s and Burger King may dominate in scale, it’s the regional favorites and quality-focused brands like In-N-Out that are winning over fry lovers with freshness, flavor, and consistency. The study, conducted by Seating Masters, analyzed over 40,000 Yelp reviews mentioning fries across 21 major fast-food chains.

Okay, are you ready?

TOP 10 BEST FAST FOOD FRENCH FRIES

In-N-Out Shack Shack Freddy's Bojangles Chick-fil-A Raising Cane's Zaxbys Arby's Hardee's Checkers/Rally's

BOTTOM FIVE FAST FOOD FRENCH FRIES

KFC McDonald's Burger King Church's Chicken Popeyes

Do you think McDonald's sets their French fry bar so high that when they're slightly off, you can totally tell? Or maybe the easy access of McDonald's makes the regional burger joints feel more special?

REAL CHEESE NOT INCLUDED: These Fast Food Chains Don't Use It

Or maybe it's that the other places also have chili, cheese, or even black truffle and parmesan cheese toppings. Along with those pure, delicious burgers, many never frozen, make the entire meal that much better.

Would you ever go to any of the top ten for JUST fries?

On a personal note, while I love an In-N-Out cheeseburger, I never, ever get their fries. Meanwhile, Shack Shake and Freddy's fries are to die for, along with the most amazing cheeseburgers.

But hey, you do you, boo with your favorite fries because that's one food that's super personal.

Speaking of which, I'm now in the mood for Shack Shake's black truffle fries, so off I go to grab some.

