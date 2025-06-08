Four Reasons Dogs Love Lying in the Sun Even When It’s 100 Degrees

You know you have super hot, sweat-dripping days ahead. While you're not really a fan, you're dog loves basking in your yard even when it's 100 degrees.

While we humans can't wait to find AC, jump into a cold swimming pool, or whatever we need to do to cool off, even with all that fur, your four-legged best friends just want to sprawl out in the sun and soak it up.

According to the Bully Billows website, the urge for dogs to sunbathe is one of their natural instincts. They want it, love it, and need it, whether it's outside, even in extreme heat, or inside, where they always seem to find that one spot on the floor where the sun's rays are streaming in.

FOUR REASONS WHY DOGS LIE IN THE HOT SUN

Sunlight is Cozy and Warm

Since a dog's average basal temperature is higher than our 98 degrees, at around 102 degrees, according to the Bully Bellows website, sitting in the sun helps them keep that basal temp high enough while saving energy.

Sunlight is Calming

According to the Hampton Park Vet website, sunlight makes your doggos feel safer and more comfortable, which enhances their mental stimulation and relaxes them.

Just like with us humans, sunlight produces that happy hormone called serotonin in their brains. And just like us humans, a lack of sun increases the stress hormone called cortisol, which leads to anxiety or depression.

Sunlight Feels Good on Muscles and Joints

Dogs have a chemical on their skin that converts to vitamin D when they're in direct sunlight, according to Hampton Park Vet.

That vitamin D they're soaking in helps reduce joint stiffness and muscle soreness as well as improve flexibility.

Sunlight Sheds Dead Fur While Promoting the Growth of New Fur

Sunshine helps remove that winter coat beyond the brushing and their natural shedding. Later in the summer, according to Bully Bellows, the sun's rays help grow new fur.

THERE IS ONE DOWNFALL TO YOUR DOG LOVING THE SUNSHINE

Since dogs don't sweat and use panting to cool down, they can easily overheat on days with extreme heat. Even if your furry companions want to stay outside, it's essential to bring them in for a cool-down.

