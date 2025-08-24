Everything New on Netflix in September 2025

Broken record time: New month, oodles of new stuff to watch on Netflix. What else is new?

That includes the next batch of episodes from Season 2 of Netflix mega-hit Wednesday, plus the debut of the new drama series Black Rabbit starring Jason Bateman and Jude Law about a pair of brothers who get mixed up with New York City crooks.

There’s also a new documentary about Charlie Sheen, an animated series for kids based on Dr Seuss’ One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, a new season of Alice in Borderland, and a new cooking show called Next Gen Chef. If you’re looking for older movies, you could watch Bram Stoker’s Dracula or either Hot Shots! movie or Quentin Tarantino’s Inglourious Basterds.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in September 2025...

Avail. 9/1/25

8 Mile

A Thousand Tomorrows: Season 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Amazing Spider-Man 2

Billy Madison

The Boy Next Door

Boyz n the Hood

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Bridesmaids

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Chicken Run

Dennis the Menace

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Edge of Tomorrow

Escape Room

Good Advice

The Four Seasons

Franklin & Bash: Seasons 1-4

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Inglourious Basterds

Inside Man

Inside Man: Most Wanted

Knocked Up

LA LA Land

The Land Before Time

Liar Liar

Limitless

Long Shot

Money Talks

Orphan Black: Seasons 1-5

Paddington

Phantom Thread

Puss in Boots

The Rookie (1990)

The Running Man

Shark Tale

Sherlock Holmes

Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows

Shrek

Shrek 2

Shrek Forever After

Shrek the Third

Stand by Me

We're the Millers

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

Avail. 9/3/25

Wednesday: Season 2 Part 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

When her psychic powers falter, Wednesday must fight to regain them — or face deadly consequences for Enid and others at Nevermore.

Avail. 9/4/25

Countdown: Canelo v Crawford -- NETFLIX SERIES

Narrated by Josh Brolin (English) and Diego Luna (Spanish), go inside Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford's training camps and personal lives as they prepare for their once in a lifetime super middleweight matchup. Countdown showcases the unparalleled collision of talent and skill as the world eagerly awaits who will claim victory live, only on Netflix, September 13.

Pokémon Concierge: Season 1 Part 2 (JP) -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Welcome to Pokémon Resort, a peaceful getaway for Pokémon to relax and have fun. Which guest will the new concierge Haru befriend and help first?

Avail. 9/5/25

Inspector Zende -- NETFLIX FILM

When serial killer Carl Bhojraj escapes prison and resurfaces in Mumbai, a determined Inspector Zende steps up to nab the cunning fugitive once more.

Love Con Revenge -- NETFLIX SERIES

After falling victim to a sophisticated romance scam in The Tinder Swindler, Cecilie Fjellhøy partners with Private Investigator Brianne Joseph to help other victims reclaim their lives and expose digital predators in this provocative series.

Avail. 9/7/25

The Fragrant Flower Blooms With Dignity -- NETFLIX SERIES

When the intimidating Rintarou meets the open-minded Kaoruko, the unlikely duo grows closer. The issue? Their neighboring high schools hate each other.

Avail. 9/8/25

Dr. Seuss’s Red Fish, Blue Fish -- NETFLIX FAMILY

One fish, two fish, meet Red Fish and Blue Fish! From there to here — and from here to there — these friends find opposites everywhere!

Her Mother’s Killer: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

With Mejía in prison, Analía and Pablo look to their future. But a relentless new enemy threatens to destroy everything they've built.

Avail. 9/9/25

Daddy's Home

Daddy's Home 2

Jordan Jensen: Take Me With You -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

In her hilarious debut special, Jordan Jensen delivers unapologetic takes on failing at femininity, the paradox that is “self love” and the horrors of trying to find it.

Kiss or Die -- NETFLIX SERIES

Male comedians face off in a steamy improv drama where they must resist the advances of irresistibly seductive co-stars and deliver the ultimate kiss.

Avail. 9/10/25

aka Charlie Sheen -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

With seven hard-fought years of sobriety behind him, Charlie Sheen — as you’ve never seen him — finally leaves it all on the table, and revisits the very public peaks and valleys of his life with humor, heart, and jaw-dropping candor.

The Dead Girls -- NETFLIX SERIES

Based on Jorge Ibargüengoitia's novel, the series tells how the Baladro sisters built a brothel empire and became merciless killers in 1960s Mexico.

Love Is Blind: Brazil: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

This season welcomes a new batch of hopeful participants over the age of 50 who are ready to find true love and prove that the heart never ages.

Love is Blind: France -- NETFLIX SERIES

Divided into pods, French singles meet, date and get engaged — sight unseen — in their quest to find and marry their one true love.

Avail. 9/11/25

Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret

Diary of a Ditched Girl -- NETFLIX SERIES

Hook-ups, app encounters and chaotic men — dating isn't easy for Amanda. But despite being dumped by half of Malmö, she still isn't ready to give up.

Kontrabida Academy -- NETFLIX FILM

When a mysterious TV transports her to a school for on-screen villains, a restaurant worker finds new purpose — and a way to get back at her enemies.

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force and is now the one calling the shots after inheriting sole ownership of the family business.

Wolf King: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

As he fights for his throne and faces enemies from all sides, Drew learns the heavy burden of being king — and the daunting task of choosing a queen.

Avail. 9/12/25

Beauty and the Bester -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Did renowned Dr Nandipha get embroiled in Thabo Bester's prison break? This chilling documentary series examines the enigmatic ties that bound them.

Maledictions -- NETFLIX SERIES

At a career-defining moment, a governor's child vanishes. Torn between ambition and family secrets, he must choose: politics or his daughter's safety.

Ratu Ratu Queens: The Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

Leaving behind their homes in Indonesia, four women form an unlikely friendship and face eccentric dilemmas as they navigate life in New York.

The Wrong Paris -- NETFLIX FILM

A young woman (Miranda Cosgrove) joins a dating show thinking it's in Paris, France, but it's actually in Paris, Texas. She plots a way to get eliminated until her unexpected feelings for the bachelor (Pierson Fodé) complicate her plans.

You and Everything Else (KR) -- NETFLIX SERIES

From teen years to adulthood, two friends linked by warmth and tension grow apart — until one is asked to accompany the other through her final days.

Avail. 9/13/25

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford -- NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford clash in a mega-fight for boxing's unified super middleweight crown live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Avail. 9/14/25

Ancient Aliens: Season 11

Moving On

Avail. 9/15/25

Call the Midwife: Series 14

Nashville: Seasons 1-6

S.W.A.T.: Season 8

Avail. 9/17/25

1670: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a sudden death opens new possibilities, Jan Paweł and his misguided family wreak chaos to prove they have what it takes to take the top spot.

Matchroom: The Greatest Showmen -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Follow father-son duo Barry and Eddie Hearn in their bid to take their heavyweight sports promotion company to the next level in this documentary series.

Next Gen Chef -- NETFLIX SERIES

Inside the world's most prestigious culinary school, 21 of America's hottest young chefs, under the age of 30, compete in a one-of-a-kind competition. The Culinary Institute of America has set a rigorous gauntlet of tests to find who is worthy of being crowned the leading chef of the next generation. Hosted by Olivia Culpo.

Avail. 9/18/25

The BA***DS of Bollywood -- NETFLIX SERIES

In this high-stakes drama, an ambitious outsider and his friends navigate the chaotic, larger-than-life, yet uncertain world of Bollywood.

Black Rabbit -- NETFLIX SERIES

A rising-star restaurateur is forced into New York's criminal underworld when his chaotic brother returns to town with loan sharks on his trail.

Platonic: Blue Moon Hotel -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a suave stranger with a hidden agenda checks into the Blue Moon Hotel, chaos and raunchy romance ensnare the two unhinged sisters who work there.

Same Day with Someone -- NETFLIX FILM

Trapped in a time loop, a young woman must navigate the ruins of her once-perfect life to find the key to breaking free.

Avail. 9/19/25

Billionaires’ Bunker -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a group of billionaires takes shelter in a luxury bunker, an old feud between two families resurfaces amid an unprecedented global conflict.

Cobweb

Haunted Hotel -- NETFLIX SERIES

After inheriting a hotel from her late brother, a single mom moves in with his good-natured ghost — and high-maintenance guests who will never check out.

She Said Maybe -- NETFLIX FILM

From Hamburg to Istanbul: German-raised Mavi discovers she's part of a wealthy Turkish dynasty, entering a glamorous world that tests her relationship.

Avail. 9/22/25

Blippi’s Job Show: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

From police detectives to paleontologists, there are so many interesting jobs to explore — and Blippi and Meekah can't wait to get to work!

Avail. 9/23/25

Cristela Alonzo: Upper Classy -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Cristela Alonzo returns to Netflix in her third stand-up special, Upper Classy. In this newest special, Cristela is in the pursuit of happiness. Whether finding out she’s doing better than her high school bully, visiting a spa and getting too much self-care, or taking her family on their first vacation ever, Cristela teaches her family (and herself) how to enjoy life, whether they like it or not.

Spartacus: Seasons 1-4

Avail. 9/24/25

The Guest -- NETFLIX SERIES

A couple trying to save their marriage after an affair are thrown into turmoil when a mysterious woman from the wife's past shows up at their home.

Avail. 9/25/25

Alice in Borderland: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

When a morbid professor pulls Usagi back to Borderland, Arisu goes after her. But can he survive a new round of deadly games and escape the Joker's plans?

House of Guinness -- NETFLIX SERIES

Trouble is brewing within the Guinness family in this drama created by Steven Knight ("Peaky Blinders") and starring Anthony Boyle and Louis Partridge.

Wayward -- NETFLIX SERIES

Nothing is what it seems in Tall Pines. After an escape attempt from an academy for “troubled teens", two students join forces with a newly local police officer, unearthing the town's dark and deeply rooted secrets.

Avail. 9/26/25

Ángela: Limited Series -- NETFLIX SERIES

Despite a picture-perfect family, Ángela endures life with her abusive husband, until Edu's arrival ignites lost desire — and a deadly offer of escape.

French Lover -- NETFLIX FILM

When a jaded actor meets a down-on-her-luck waitress in Paris, their unexpected love story begins — but will it survive the glare of the spotlight?

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The journey continues for Liko, Roy and Dot as they finish gathering the Six Heroes, prove themselves ready — and finally face Gibeon in Laqua.

Ruth & Boaz -- NETFLIX FILM

A singer determined to find her true voice. A winemaker looking for real love. From DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry comes this story of faith and romance.

Avail. 9/28/25

10 Things I Hate About You

Idiocracy

Sweet Home Alabama

Avail. 9/30/25

Earthquake: Joke Telling Business -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Legendary comedian Earthquake debuts his first hour-long Netflix stand-up special. Following his hilarious 2022 half-hour special, Chappelle's Home Team - Earthquake: Legendary, which the New York Times ranked as the “Funniest Special” of 2022, the comedian brings his signature humor back to the stage as he riffs on everyday life, relationships, current events and much more.

Interview with the Vampire: Season 2

Nightmares of Nature: Cabin in the Woods -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Chilling tales of survival unfurl in this documentary series that captures the drama, danger and dark beauty of nature from the perspective of its prey.

