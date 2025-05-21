A Quincy woman is dead after driving into an irrigation canal.

Grant County Sheriff's Office says first responders recovered the body of 24-year-old Erika Chavez Tuesday inside her vehicle at the bottom of a rural Quincy irrigation canal.

Investigators believe Chavez drove north on the west canal maintenance road near Road 7-Northwest and Road R-Northwest when she lost control of the vehicle and drove into the canal.

Coroner Craig Morrison's staff will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

A helicopter pilot flying over a nearby orchard spotted the submerged vehicle Monday afternoon and told authorities. Crews returned Tuesday for the recovery operation.

Martinez's family has been notified of her death, and last had contact with Martinez Sunday night.