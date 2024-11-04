Operation Green Light takes place in early November.

County operated buildings light up green in honor of veterans.

Washington counties participating have included Kittitas, Benton, Spokane, and Kitsap.

If you notice buildings and bridges lighting up green this week, don't worry - it's not an odd political signal or a post-Halloween creep show. It's a nod to veterans - and you're invited to join in.

Starting in 2021, Operation Green Light has encouraged the United States to light up green in honor of its military veterans. It is run by the National Association of Counties, and also sponsored by the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers and Amazon.

This year's Operation Green Light takes place from November 4 through November 11 (Veterans Day).

What Washington counties are participating this year?

Kittitas County has confirmed it will participate this year, alongside the City of Ellensburg and Central Washington University, according to NonStop Local.

Kitsap County and Spokane County have also confirmed their participation. Benton County has not confirmed its participation yet, although it has participated in past years.

Regardless of county participation, all businesses and individuals are encouraged to participate in Operation Green Light by changing to a green bulb or lighting up with extra green lighting and sharing their stance on social media with #OperationGreenLight.

Operation Green Light's origins

Operation Green Light started in 2021 in Livingston County, New York. The Veterans Service Director at the time decided to make a simple county wide initiative to turn lights green for veterans - and the movement has since spread nationally.

The initiative's creator, Jason Skinner, said:

The very thought of someone physically taking an action to replace a light with a green one to honor veterans speaks volumes of our community. I love when I travel through our county on a road less traveled and see every home on a block in green, because I know they are sparking conversation and raising awareness for our vets.

What can you do to help support veterans?

Awareness is a key start, and sharing the green light movement helps spread awareness throughout our communities.

Materials from Operation Green Light claim that "Veteran suicides have claimed over 30,000 lives since 2001—four times more than the number of U.S. military personnel who died in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan."

To learn how you can help more, visit the Washington State Department of Veteran Affairs.

