America Stunned by Dateline’s Chilling New Idaho Murder Details

In what has been the largest criminal case and investigation in modern history--even more eyes and attention are being put on the State of Idaho following a 2-hour, nationally televised special about the University of Idaho murders.

The well-known weekly series, 'Dateline', had teased for a week that they had obtained new information surrounding the case against Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger.

This promise of 'new information' was hard to believe for a couple of reasons. First, as more and more court documents go public, that which has been hidden from the public is now coming out regularly. Yet, on the other hand, the aggressive gag-orders that have been in place around the case have left very little room for any new information to have circulated.

The special, which ran for 2-hours on Friday night, May 9th, had plenty of information that even the most 'plugged in' crime junkies did not know.

If you haven't yet seen Dateline's latest episode--spoiler alert: these are some of the newest details in the case that viewers heard for the first time ever:

Do you think that Kohberger's defense team is going to have a hard time arguing the evidence?

Along with the information above, Dateline shared stories of one individual who had met Kohberger and another that had exchanged phone numbers with him.

New updates on his phone activity were compelling as well--with Dateline claiming that police are in possession of phone records showing dozens of saved photos of girls, often in bikinis, that were from the Moscow and Pullman area--known best as 'the Palouse'.

The full episode is available on Peacock--on demand.

