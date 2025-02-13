Joann Fabric & Crafts To Close 21 WA Stores, Incl. East Wenatchee, Moses Lake

After seeking Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection for the second time in the past 12 months, fabric and craft retailer Joann has announced plans to shutter over 500 of its 800 stores throughout the U.S., including its locations in East Wenatchee and Moses Lake.

The chain made the announcement on Wednesday and the move follows its restructuring in April, 2024 which saw it delisted from the U.S. stock exchange.

Joann will become a private company per its bankruptcy deal, which was sought by the Ohio-based company in a Delaware court.

Last month, Joann announced its intention to sell a substantial amount of its assets ahead of the filing.

In addition to the chain's East Wenatchee location at 300 Valley Mall Parkway and its Moses Lake store at 1020 North Stratford Road, Joann is also closing two locations in Spokane, one each in Clarkston and Walla Walla, and 14 west of the Cascades, including eight in the Greater Seattle area.

In all, the retailer is shuttering 21 locations in Washington State, with California seeing the most closures at 61, followed by Florida with 36, and Michigan, Ohio, and Pennsylvania with 33 each.

The company's Interim Chief Executive Officer Michael Prendergast said in a press release that "...the last several years have presented significant and lasting challenges in the retail environment, which, coupled with our current financial position and constrained inventory levels, forced us to take this step.”

No official closure date for the East Wenatchee or Moses Lake stores has been released.