Judge Sets Trial Dates in Two East Wenatchee Murder Cases

The trial dates are set for two men facing murder charges in Douglas County Superior Court in Waterville.

23 year old Ashton Bunting Jr. of East Wenatchee will go on trial for the murder of Synthia Ring on Dec. 2nd

Police say Bunting left a note admitting he killed Ring last June in their East Wenatchee apartment before fleeing. Ring's four year old child was left alone in the apartment at the time of the killing. The U.S. Marshall's Service returned Bunting earlier this summer to face charges.

A man accused in the death of 35 year old Julio Garcia-Ranirez will go on trial starting January 6th.

Authorities believe 35 year old Travis Earl Collins from Leavenworth shot Ramirez in February during a drug deal on Rock Island Road in East Wenatchee.

