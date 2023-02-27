Jury Finds Wenatchee Man Not Guilty Of Rape, Imprisonment

A Wenatchee man charged with second-degree rape and unlawful imprisonment in 2021 is free after being found not guilty in Chelan County Superior Court.

A jury issued its verdict acquitting 26-year-old David Ernesto Lopez on Friday, shortly after a two-day trial wrapped up.

Wenatchee police had accused Lopez of sexually assaulting a woman he had been drinking and consuming THC with in his apartment in the 1300 block of McKittrick Street in December of 2020.

He was also accused of blocking the door to his home from the outside with a table to prevent her from leaving.

Lopez was released from his bail bond Monday, and his pre-trial non-contact order was also canceled.

Police started looking for Lopez in late January of 2021 after first being contacted by the victim just over a month earlier.

Detectives say he failed to show up for interviews with them after making arrangements twice.

Court records also show Lopez failed to appear in court for hearings numerous times dating back to 2018 for charges, including driving with a suspended license, DUI and violation of a no contact order.

Police announced on Facebook they were looking for Lopez in early February, 2021 and subsequently announced his arrest five days later on charges of Rape 2nd Degree, Unlawful Imprisonment, Negligent Driving 1st Degree, Obstructing a Public Servant, DWLS 2nd Degree, and DV Violation of a No Contact Order.

Lopez replied to the first Facebook post by Police under the pseudonym David Rodriguez with a message including the phrase, "Really focus on some real criminals."

Court records show he was released from jail in December of 2021 on a bail of $75,000, about 10 months after being arrested. His original bail was set at $150,000.