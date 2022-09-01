Kittitas County Gets First Monkeypox Case

The Kittitas County Public Health Department just confirmed their first case of monkeypox.

An Ellensburg man tested positive for monkeypox and is currently in quarantine.

KCPHD is working closely with the patient to identify anyone he may have had close contact with.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), brief interactions would not be enough to contract monkeypox and that the virus is rarely fatal.

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) reports that 450 people have tested positive for orthopoxvirus, a family of viruses that include monkeypox.

Symptoms for monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle aches, respiratory symptoms, swollen lymph nodes, chills, exhaustion, and a rash that can look like pimples or blisters on the face, in the mouth, or other body parts.

Monkeypox is spread through close contact with an infected person through the following routes:

Direct contact with an infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids.

Respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex.

Touching clothes or fabrics that previously touched the infectious rash or body fluids.

Pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta.

Visit your local healthcare provider for more information on antiviral treatments and vaccinations for monkeypox. To see a breakdown of cases by county visit this link.