KOZI, KZAL Radio Stations Up For Sale

One of the last remaining locally-owned radio stations in North Central Washington is up for sale.

On Tuesday, the owners of Chelan Valley Media Group (CVMG), LLC announced they are selling stations KOZI AM & FM, and KZAL FM.

Get our free mobile app

The sale also includes all of the three stations associated translators in the Lake Chelan area which serve Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan Counties.

CVMG, which is comprised of co-owners Matt Peters, Melissa Durfee-Davis, Karen Heric, and Allan Mayer, purchased the stations from Harriet Bullitt's Icicle Broadcasting in 2021.

The group says it's putting the stations up for sale because the owners are all wanting to retire, and one is currently dealing with health issues.

In a written statement, CVMG says it's looking for “a buyer committed to the region who recognizes the power and importance of Community Radio", and that all three stations will continue to broadcast without interruption until they are sold.

CVMG did not disclose a sale price or estimated market value for the stations.