Labor Mountain Fire Grows To 13,000+ Acres, Blewett Pass Still Closed

The Labor Mountain Fire near Cle Elum has grown by another 1,600 acres to open the week.

The blaze was sparked on September 1 by a lightning strike on the Cle Elum Ranger District in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest about 13 miles northwest of Cle Elum, and is currently listed at 13,354 acres and 7% containment.

After the fire nearly doubled in size due to brisk winds on Sunday, fire managers reported less activity on Monday, as crews continued building and strengthening containment lines and conducting burnout operations in the areas of Beverly Creek, Bear Creek, and Shaser Creek.

Crews also continued removing fuels along U.S. Highway 97, which remained closed Tuesday morning after being shut down from its junction with State Route 970 (Lauderdale) to eight miles south of its junction with U.S. Highway 2 (Big Y) mid-Sunday.

Today, firefighters are scheduled to continue containment and suppression efforts in the vicinity of Bear, Iron, and Shaser Creeks, and work on structure protection measures near Camas, Ingalls Creek, Old Blewett Pass, and the community of Valley Hi.

Lighter winds are also expected to allow for aerial suppression measures to continue within the fire zone.

Level 1, 2, and 3 evacution notices remain in effect for scores of homes, and dozens of trails and U.S. Forest Service roads are also still closed due to the fire.

A shelter has been established for those displaced by the blaze at Entiat Warehouse Community Church, 14916 U.S. Highway 97A in Entiat, and a community meeting about both the Labor Mountain and Lower Sugarloaf Fires has been scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at the Entiat School District headquarters building, 2650 Entiat Way in Entiat.

There are currently 279 personnel assigned to the Lower Sugarloaf, along with 14 engines; 10 water tenders; 1 dozer; and 11 helicopters.

The fire has yet to damage or destroy any structures and no injuries have been reported.