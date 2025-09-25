Landing Mishap Damages Rescue Helicopter Near Snoqualmie Pass

A flight crew escaped injury Tuesday when their helicopter tipped over while attempting to land in rural Kittitas County.

The Kittitas County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 11 p.m. when the Airlift Northwest helicopter was attempting to touch down in a gravel parking area near Exit 62 off Interstate-90 and turned onto its right side.

The rotary aircraft had been called in to assist with the transport of a hiker who'd been rescued after injuring himself earlier in the day near Little Kachess Lake.

Sheriff's officials say the crew was able to exit the helicopter without emergency intervention and no injuries or property damage was reported, aside from that sustained by the helicopter during the mishap.

Authorities didn't say what might have caused the accident, but the incident has been referred to the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board for further investigation.