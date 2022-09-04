Late Stuntman Alex Harvill Holds World Record for Motorcycle Jump

Late motorcycle stunt rider Alex Harvill received a Guinness World Record for a motorcycle jump he made nearly a decade before his death.

Local Media Partner iFIBERONE reported that Harvill's family and friends shared the news on their social media last week.

Harvill jumped over 425 feet on his dirt bike in Royal City on May 12, 2012, breaking the original record that was 360 feet.

Powerband Films helped put together a video of Alex doing the stunt and sent it to the Guinness Book of World Records.

On June 17, 2021, Harvill lost his life while attempting a 351-foot jump at the Moses Lake Airshow at the Grant County International Airport. He missed the landing ramp and died shortly after.

He was 28 years old.