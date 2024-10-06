Aspiring public servants, your time is now! The City of Leavenworth seeks an addition to its chief legislative body.

Position No. 4 was vacated by Councilwoman Rhona Baron, a local polymath who heads up the the feminist theater collective Dangerous Women. The city has 90 days to appoint Baron's successor, who will serve through December 31, 2025 - the remainder of her term.

Councilmembers are paid $600/mo to help "oversee the creation and administration of city-related subcommittees and advisory committees," according to a press release. Councilmembers are "assigned to a committee at the beginning of each year by the mayor and mayor pro tempore."

The council convenes twice monthly at City Hall. Public participation is welcome at these meetings, which are held at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month.

(Leavenworth may be exquisitely manicured, a den of prosperity and seeming serenity, but the council chambers sometimes erupt House of Commons-style in acrimony. At a meeting in August, Baron was loudly reproved for her stance on a condominium ordinance.)

State law dictates that applicants have some modicum of familiarity with the community they serve. To be considered for this role, you must 1) live in Leavenworth; and 2) have resided within city limits for at least one calendar year. No carpetbaggers allowed.

Click here to access the City Council Vacancy Application and Questionnaire form. You'll need to complete the form and submit a letter of interest outlining "relevant experience and qualifications." Both should be sent to:

City of Leavenworth

Attn: Andrea Fischer

700 Hwy 2 PO Box 287

Leavenworth, WA 98826

afischer@cityofleavenworth.com

The deadline for submission is 4 p.m. on October 25.